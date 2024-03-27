Flux
The Truth Social stock is full of hot air
The Truth Social stock is full of hot air

"Mango" from "Right Wing Cope" joins the fun
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Mar 27, 2024
00:00 — Trump has to pay $175 million appeal fee which his lawyer thinks is a real victory, huh?

06:33 — Truth Social's stock is Trump's latest scam, experts say it's drastically overvalued

15:33 — George Santos leaves Republican party because he says it's too dishonest for him

20:43 — NBC News faces massive employee complaints for hiring insurrection supporting Ronna McDaniel

26:49 — Self-described pastor hired hitmen to kill guy dating his daughter

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

April

5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

