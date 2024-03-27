The Truth Social stock is full of hot air

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump has to pay $175 million appeal fee which his lawyer thinks is a real victory, huh?

06:33 — Truth Social's stock is Trump's latest scam, experts say it's drastically overvalued

15:33 — George Santos leaves Republican party because he says it's too dishonest for him

20:43 — NBC News faces massive employee complaints for hiring insurrection supporting Ronna McDaniel

26:49 — Self-described pastor hired hitmen to kill guy dating his daughter

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

April

5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Mango

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!