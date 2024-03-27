The Truth Social stock is full of hot air

Audio Chapters
00:00 — Trump has to pay $175 million appeal fee which his lawyer thinks is a real victory, huh?
06:33 — Truth Social's stock is Trump's latest scam, experts say it's drastically overvalued
15:33 — George Santos leaves Republican party because he says it's too dishonest for him
20:43 — NBC News faces massive employee complaints for hiring insurrection supporting Ronna McDaniel
26:49 — Self-described pastor hired hitmen to kill guy dating his daughter
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
April
5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ
7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks
