Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Trump and RFK have realized they're both going for the lunatic vote
0:00
-32:51

Trump and RFK have realized they're both going for the lunatic vote

Talk show host and comedian John Fugelsang joins
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
May 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest, John Fugelsang.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump and RFK were supposed to team up against Biden, but now they hate each other

07:54 — Arizona indicts 2020 fake electors and many Trump attorneys

10:26 — Fox has been barely covering the first presidential criminal trial in history, while massively playing up isolated student protests

16:15 — Great news for employees: FTC bans non-compete agreements

21:33 — George Santos gives up independent congressional comeback after raising zero dollars

26:44 — Oakland church is using psychedelic mushrooms in worship services

Cover image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Lisa’s Upcoming Show Dates

May

11 — Opening for Todd Barry in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival. @ Dynasty Typewriter, Los Angeles

12— Opening for Todd Barry at the Improv, Ontario, CA 

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Senate Democrats’ total dismissal of the sham Mayorkas impeachment should be an example to all
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
Diminished Don: Trump’s Stormy Daniels trial is completely destroying his fake macho image
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
The right’s abortion obfuscation reveals a truth: power is their only belief
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Corey Ryan Forrester
After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Corey Ryan Forrester
Arizona shows what happens when you leave abortion access to the states
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Truth Social Stock drops bigly after company's huge financial losses revealed
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
‘Free speech absolutist’ Elon Musk’s legal attempt to silence anti-hate group thrown out
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry