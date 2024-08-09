This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
00:00 — Tim Walz has expanded the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris's ticket
10:02 — Kamala Harris's big crowds are making Trump jealous and petty
15:58 — Almost all the national polls have Harris slightly ahead of Trump
19:55 — JD Vance is stalking Kamala Harris, tried to approach Air Force Two
25:28 — Elon Musk lawsuit intimidates advertiser group to shut down anti-hate program
30:17 — RFK Junior makes campaign ad featuring bugs crawling all over him
35:39 — Taylor Swift cancels concerts after terrorist bomb scare
38:31 — Steve Martin turns down "SNL" offer to play Tim Walz
42:01 — Scientists hail discovery of "hobbit" sized ancient humans
Trump and Vance are running scared of Harris and Walz