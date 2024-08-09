Flux
Trump and Vance are running scared of Harris and Walz
Trump and Vance are running scared of Harris and Walz

Falling behind, Trump whines about crowd sizes and steps up racist lies
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Aug 09, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Tim Walz has expanded the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris's ticket

10:02 — Kamala Harris's big crowds are making Trump jealous and petty

15:58 — Almost all the national polls have Harris slightly ahead of Trump

19:55 — JD Vance is stalking Kamala Harris, tried to approach Air Force Two

25:28 — Elon Musk lawsuit intimidates advertiser group to shut down anti-hate program

30:17 — RFK Junior makes campaign ad featuring bugs crawling all over him

35:39 — Taylor Swift cancels concerts after terrorist bomb scare

38:31 — Steve Martin turns down "SNL" offer to play Tim Walz

42:01 — Scientists hail discovery of "hobbit" sized ancient humans

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
