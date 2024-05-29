Trump gets booed heavily at Libertarian convention

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Justine Barron and visit her website.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Donald Trump booed big-time at Libertarian Party convention

08:44 — Nikki Haley endorses Trump after pretending she was reluctant about it

11:30 — Minnesota Republican Senate candidate spent campaign donations at strip club and sporting goods stores

15:43 — Justice Department prosecuting Live Nation Ticketmaster for monopolistic practices

21:09 — Florida priest arrested for allegedly biting parishioner during communion

26:06 — Pope Francis prepares to canonize 15 year old known as “God’s influencer”

Cover image: Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC, May 25, 2024. Photo via screenshot

Lisa’s Upcoming Show

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

