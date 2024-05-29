Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Trump gets booed heavily at Libertarian convention
0:00
-31:27

Trump gets booed heavily at Libertarian convention

Plus: Nikki Haley knuckles under, just as everyone expected
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
May 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Justine Barron and visit her website.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Donald Trump booed big-time at Libertarian Party convention

08:44 — Nikki Haley endorses Trump after pretending she was reluctant about it

11:30 — Minnesota Republican Senate candidate spent campaign donations at strip club and sporting goods stores

15:43 — Justice Department prosecuting Live Nation Ticketmaster for monopolistic practices

21:09 — Florida priest arrested for allegedly biting parishioner during communion

26:06 — Pope Francis prepares to canonize 15 year old known as “God’s influencer”

Cover image: Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC, May 25, 2024. Photo via screenshot

Lisa’s Upcoming Show

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
The mainstream media’s ‘both sides’ addiction has seriously damaged America’s politics
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and jamilah lemieux
I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Trump and RFK have realized they're both going for the lunatic vote
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Senate Democrats’ total dismissal of the sham Mayorkas impeachment should be an example to all
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
Diminished Don: Trump’s Stormy Daniels trial is completely destroying his fake macho image
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit