Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred

Plus: Republican National Committee in turmoil
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Feb 14, 2024
Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

00:33 — Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies he thinks aren't paying up

03:25 — Special counsel investigating Biden document retention attacks him as too old

05:07 — Robert Kennedy Jr. super PAC rips off his famous relatives in Super Bowl ad

10:27 — Israel has started bombing the last city in Gaza it hasn't leveled

12:53 — Rudy Giuliani forced to reveal all sorts of embarrassing financial details after declaring bankruptcy

15:58 — Idiots are betting money that Michelle Obama is going to run for president

20:47 — RNC chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly about to resign as party faces cash crisis

23:49 — Budweiser parent company seems to have paid Trump to beg MAGA not to boycott

30:09 — Trump's brain is so rotted that his cult is trying to deflect with Biden's age

39:47 — Right-wing evangelical group attracts controversy with Super Bowl ads

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

February

15: Park West Tavern, Ridgewood NJ

17: 607 Comedy Binghampton, Endwell NY

18: Union Hall, Brooklyn 7:30

March 

1 Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands

2 Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium

6 Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany

7 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

8 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City

