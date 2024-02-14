Audio Chapters
00:00 — Introduction
00:33 — Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies he thinks aren't paying up
03:25 — Special counsel investigating Biden document retention attacks him as too old
05:07 — Robert Kennedy Jr. super PAC rips off his famous relatives in Super Bowl ad
10:27 — Israel has started bombing the last city in Gaza it hasn't leveled
12:53 — Rudy Giuliani forced to reveal all sorts of embarrassing financial details after declaring bankruptcy
15:58 — Idiots are betting money that Michelle Obama is going to run for president
20:47 — RNC chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly about to resign as party faces cash crisis
23:49 — Budweiser parent company seems to have paid Trump to beg MAGA not to boycott
30:09 — Trump's brain is so rotted that his cult is trying to deflect with Biden's age
39:47 — Right-wing evangelical group attracts controversy with Super Bowl ads
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
February
15: Park West Tavern, Ridgewood NJ
17: 607 Comedy Binghampton, Endwell NY
18: Union Hall, Brooklyn 7:30
March
1 Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands
2 Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium
6 Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany
7 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
8 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
15 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred