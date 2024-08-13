Trump is spiraling into insanity as his fortunes fade

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it’s not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Trump is spiraling as his fortunes keep falling
03:08 — Jealous Trump concocts AI lie about Kamala Harris's huge crowds
08:21 — Behind in the polls, Trump lies and says he's ahead in the "real" surveys
11:53 — Trump says he's willing to ban abortion pill mifepristone
14:44 — Trump used Jeffrey Epstein's former airplane to travel from campaign rally
16:43 — Elon Musk hosts disastrous Twitter space with Trump
17:22 — Joe Rogan faces MAGA rage for heaping praise on RFK Junior
22:23 — Republicans lied about Tim Walz and menstrual products in schools
24:48 — Freak JD Vance can't think of anything that makes him laugh or smile when asked by reporter
28:29 — Second photo of Vance in drag surfaces online
29:52 — Secret Service apologizes for breaking into Massachusetts salon
32:09 — Tom Cruise closes out Paris Olympics with roof jump stunt
32:58 — Arizona Cardinals unveil gross-looking cotton candy burrito
35:05 — Russian chess player suspended for trying to poison rival
