Trump is spiraling into insanity as his fortunes fade
Trump is spiraling into insanity as his fortunes fade

The demented Republican nominee is going nuts as his troubles pile up
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Aug 13, 2024
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. July 23, 2022. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC by SA 2.0

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump is spiraling as his fortunes keep falling

03:08 — Jealous Trump concocts AI lie about Kamala Harris's huge crowds

08:21 — Behind in the polls, Trump lies and says he's ahead in the "real" surveys

11:53 — Trump says he's willing to ban abortion pill mifepristone

14:44 — Trump used Jeffrey Epstein's former airplane to travel from campaign rally

16:43 — Elon Musk hosts disastrous Twitter space with Trump

17:22 — Joe Rogan faces MAGA rage for heaping praise on RFK Junior

22:23 — Republicans lied about Tim Walz and menstrual products in schools

24:48 — Freak JD Vance can't think of anything that makes him laugh or smile when asked by reporter

28:29 — Second photo of Vance in drag surfaces online

29:52 — Secret Service apologizes for breaking into Massachusetts salon

32:09 — Tom Cruise closes out Paris Olympics with roof jump stunt

32:58 — Arizona Cardinals unveil gross-looking cotton candy burrito

35:05 — Russian chess player suspended for trying to poison rival

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
