Trump needs his Fox safe space

Audio Chapters
00:00 — Jenna Ellis, ex-Trump attorney will cooperate with Arizona fake electors case
01:57 — Trump cowers from ABC debate with Harris, wants Fox safe space
06:55 — Trump whines that celebrities are helping Harris get bigger crowds
10:31 — Report: Former AG Bill Barr killed investigation into alleged $10 million bribe to Trump
13:00 — JD Vance’s wife defends his “cat lady” obsessions
16:01 — RFK Jr. says he abandoned bear cub carcass after wanting to skin and eat it
22:29 — Elon Musk PAC under investigate for voter registration website
25:51 — Google found guilty of being an illegal monopoly by federal judge
28:40 — French Olympian fails at pole vault because of his package
30:12 — Paraguay fires Olympian for doing too much sightseeing
32:54 — Vince Vaughn says movie industry too scared to try new comedy stories and concepts
