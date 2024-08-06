Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Trump needs his Fox safe space
0:00
-43:28

Trump needs his Fox safe space

Plus: Jenna Ellis goes for the prosecution in Arizona fake electors case
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Aug 06, 2024
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. June 6, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Jenna Ellis, ex-Trump attorney will cooperate with Arizona fake electors case

01:57 — Trump cowers from ABC debate with Harris, wants Fox safe space

06:55 — Trump whines that celebrities are helping Harris get bigger crowds

10:31 — Report: Former AG Bill Barr killed investigation into alleged $10 million bribe to Trump

13:00 — JD Vance’s wife defends his “cat lady” obsessions

16:01 — RFK Jr. says he abandoned bear cub carcass after wanting to skin and eat it

22:29 — Elon Musk PAC under investigate for voter registration website

25:51 — Google found guilty of being an illegal monopoly by federal judge

28:40 — French Olympian fails at pole vault because of his package

30:12 — Paraguay fires Olympian for doing too much sightseeing

32:54 — Vince Vaughn says movie industry too scared to try new comedy stories and concepts

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
