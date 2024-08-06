Trump needs his Fox safe space

Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. June 6, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

00:00 — Jenna Ellis, ex-Trump attorney will cooperate with Arizona fake electors case

01:57 — Trump cowers from ABC debate with Harris, wants Fox safe space

06:55 — Trump whines that celebrities are helping Harris get bigger crowds

10:31 — Report: Former AG Bill Barr killed investigation into alleged $10 million bribe to Trump

13:00 — JD Vance’s wife defends his “cat lady” obsessions

16:01 — RFK Jr. says he abandoned bear cub carcass after wanting to skin and eat it

22:29 — Elon Musk PAC under investigate for voter registration website

25:51 — Google found guilty of being an illegal monopoly by federal judge

28:40 — French Olympian fails at pole vault because of his package

30:12 — Paraguay fires Olympian for doing too much sightseeing

32:54 — Vince Vaughn says movie industry too scared to try new comedy stories and concepts

