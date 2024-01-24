You can watch this episode on video as well
Audio Chapters
0:00 — Iowa Republicans cast ballots in shopping bags, proving they don’t care about “election integrity”
03:28 — Ron DeSantis gets trolled with participation trophy gag
07:21 — Secretary of Defense didn't tell Biden he was going to be hospitalized
09:38 — Fake AI George Carlin special circulates on YouTube
15:39 — Mike Johnson becomes latest Republican Speaker to face mutiny
18:22 — Mike Lindell banned from advertising on Fox News for not paying bills
20:42 — Federal highway department wants to ban road sign jokes
23:27 — Roy Wood begs for "Daily Show" to name new host during Emmys
26:27 — eBay fined for employees stalking and harassing people
29:29 — Emma Stone says she has failed to get on "Jeopardy" for years
Follow or Die!
Doomscroll
https://www.instagram.com/doomscrollshow/
https://www.youtube.com/@doomscrollshow
https://twitter.com/doomscrollshow
Lisa
https://www.instagram.com/olympianlisacurry
https://twitter.com/lisa_curry
Matt
https://twitter.com/mattsheffield
https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield
https://www.threads.net/@realmattsheffield
https://bsky.app/profile/matthew.flux.community
Juliet Jeske
https://twitter.com/DecodingFoxNews
https://www.instagram.com/decodingfoxnews/
Doomscroll is a podcast from the Flux media network. Visit https://plus.flux.community/ for more smart podcasts and articles about politics, culture, and media.
Trump wins NH primary, Haley says she'll stay in