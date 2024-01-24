Flux
Trump wins NH primary, Haley says she'll stay in
Trump wins NH primary, Haley says she'll stay in

Plus: Some of the Fox News propagandists are conflicted
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Decoding Fox News
Jan 24, 2024
You can watch this episode on video as well

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Iowa Republicans cast ballots in shopping bags, proving they don’t care about “election integrity”

03:28 — Ron DeSantis gets trolled with participation trophy gag

07:21 — Secretary of Defense didn't tell Biden he was going to be hospitalized

09:38 — Fake AI George Carlin special circulates on YouTube

15:39 — Mike Johnson becomes latest Republican Speaker to face mutiny

18:22 — Mike Lindell banned from advertising on Fox News for not paying bills

20:42 — Federal highway department wants to ban road sign jokes

23:27 — Roy Wood begs for "Daily Show" to name new host during Emmys

26:27 — eBay fined for employees stalking and harassing people

29:29 — Emma Stone says she has failed to get on "Jeopardy" for years

Matthew Sheffield
Decoding Fox News
Lisa Curry
