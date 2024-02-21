Flux
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines

Plus: Crazed right-winger Charlie Kirk fantasizes about kids watching beheadings
Matthew Sheffield
,
Lisa Curry
, and
Hemant Mehta
Feb 21, 2024
Transcript

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

00:56 — Trump cultists are trying to crowdfund his $355 million fraud fine

04:09 — Woman at Trump sneakers event lets her MAGA crazy flag fly

09:32 — Former FBI informant central to Republican impeachment of Biden indicted for lying to FBI

13:24 — Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk fantasizes about making children watch beheadings

20:48 — Iowa Republicans promoting unconstitutional bill to get revenge after Satanic Temple exposed them to ridicule

25:12 — George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for submitting Cameo requests under fake names

28:30 — All about the Friendly Atheist

29:14 — Alex Wagner uncovers rare licensed Trump product: Urine tests

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

March 

1 — Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands

2 — Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium

6 — Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany

7 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

8 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City

Cover photo: A Trump supporter stands next to a QAnon flag at a right-wing event. March 20, 2021. Anthony Crider/Flickr

