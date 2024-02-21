Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines

The video version of this episode is also available.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Introduction
00:56 — Trump cultists are trying to crowdfund his $355 million fraud fine
04:09 — Woman at Trump sneakers event lets her MAGA crazy flag fly
09:32 — Former FBI informant central to Republican impeachment of Biden indicted for lying to FBI
13:24 — Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk fantasizes about making children watch beheadings
20:48 — Iowa Republicans promoting unconstitutional bill to get revenge after Satanic Temple exposed them to ridicule
25:12 — George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for submitting Cameo requests under fake names
28:30 — All about the Friendly Atheist
29:14 — Alex Wagner uncovers rare licensed Trump product: Urine tests
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Hemant Mehta
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
March
1 — Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands
2 — Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium
6 — Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany
7 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
8 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
15 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City
Cover photo: A Trump supporter stands next to a QAnon flag at a right-wing event. March 20, 2021. Anthony Crider/Flickr
