Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

00:56 — Trump cultists are trying to crowdfund his $355 million fraud fine

04:09 — Woman at Trump sneakers event lets her MAGA crazy flag fly

09:32 — Former FBI informant central to Republican impeachment of Biden indicted for lying to FBI

13:24 — Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk fantasizes about making children watch beheadings

20:48 — Iowa Republicans promoting unconstitutional bill to get revenge after Satanic Temple exposed them to ridicule

25:12 — George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for submitting Cameo requests under fake names

28:30 — All about the Friendly Atheist

29:14 — Alex Wagner uncovers rare licensed Trump product: Urine tests

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Hemant Mehta

Cover photo: A Trump supporter stands next to a QAnon flag at a right-wing event. March 20, 2021. Anthony Crider/Flickr