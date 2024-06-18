Flux
Trump’s debate strategy is the same as his strategy for everything else: Avoid any sort of responsibility
Trump’s debate strategy is the same as his strategy for everything else: Avoid any sort of responsibility

Plus: Evangelical group tells followers to buy raw milk and anti-woke water
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jun 18, 2024
Audio Chapters

00:00 — As evidence of his own senility piles up, Trump tells followers he’s considering “losing the debate on purpose”

05:23 — Trump’s creepy comments about Nancy Pelosi and Taylor Swift

10:37 — Recordings keep exposing that Samuel Alito is a Christian nationalist extremist

14:37 — Senate Republicans block bill to protect IVF nationwide

18:29 — Michigan Republican denies connection to bizarre AI Martin Luther King video

21:06 — Turning Point USA pushing “raw milk” to own the libs

27:00 — Armorer for “Rust” movie tragedy sentenced

31:05 — Disney debuts replacement for racist Splash Mountain ride

35:14 — Evangelical podcaster Alex Clark sells right-wing water (seriously)

Cover image: Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. June 12, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC 2.0

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

