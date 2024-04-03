Truth Social Stock drops bigly after company's huge financial losses revealed

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump trashes judge's daughter, gets slapped with gag order in Stormy Daniels case

05:53 — Stock of parent company of "Truth Social" collapses after disclosure it lost $58 million last year

12:41 — GOP congressman says Gaza should be treated "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima"

13:58 — Does the majority of Americans realize that right-wingers declared a "culture war" on us?

18:34 — Far-right Christian attorney John Eastman disbarred in California for trying to overthrow the 2020 election

21:52 — Rudy Giuliani tells bankruptcy judge he needs $3.5 million condo for podcasting space

24:49 — Patricia Richardson denies Tim Allen's claims of a "Home Improvement" reboot

28:51 — Lara Trump releases another godawful country music cover

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

April

5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!