Truth Social Stock drops bigly after company's huge financial losses revealed

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Trump trashes judge's daughter, gets slapped with gag order in Stormy Daniels case
05:53 — Stock of parent company of "Truth Social" collapses after disclosure it lost $58 million last year
12:41 — GOP congressman says Gaza should be treated "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima"
13:58 — Does the majority of Americans realize that right-wingers declared a "culture war" on us?
18:34 — Far-right Christian attorney John Eastman disbarred in California for trying to overthrow the 2020 election
21:52 — Rudy Giuliani tells bankruptcy judge he needs $3.5 million condo for podcasting space
24:49 — Patricia Richardson denies Tim Allen's claims of a "Home Improvement" reboot
28:51 — Lara Trump releases another godawful country music cover
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
April
5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ
7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks
