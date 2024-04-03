Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Truth Social Stock drops bigly after company's huge financial losses revealed
0:00
-34:52

Truth Social Stock drops bigly after company's huge financial losses revealed

Plus: John Eastman officially disbarred
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Apr 03, 2024
Share

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump trashes judge's daughter, gets slapped with gag order in Stormy Daniels case

05:53 — Stock of parent company of "Truth Social" collapses after disclosure it lost $58 million last year

12:41 — GOP congressman says Gaza should be treated "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima"

13:58 — Does the majority of Americans realize that right-wingers declared a "culture war" on us?

18:34 — Far-right Christian attorney John Eastman disbarred in California for trying to overthrow the 2020 election

21:52 — Rudy Giuliani tells bankruptcy judge he needs $3.5 million condo for podcasting space

24:49 — Patricia Richardson denies Tim Allen's claims of a "Home Improvement" reboot

28:51 — Lara Trump releases another godawful country music cover

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

April

5 — Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 — Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
18:30
‘Free speech absolutist’ Elon Musk’s legal attempt to silence anti-hate group thrown out
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
36:49
The Truth Social stock is full of hot air
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
35:16
Peter Navarro goes to jail, doesn’t pass Go
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
30:37
Peter Navarro for prison? We can get into that
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
25:41
Bonus: Alabama Goddam
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
42:54
Weak Donald Trump still can't improve against Nikki Haley
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
31:57
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines