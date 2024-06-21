Truth Social stock value plummets as insiders plan dilution plan

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Truth Social's stock in freefall after his felony convictions and share dilution announcement

03:52 — Louisiana Republicans pass law to put Ten Commandments posters in classrooms

10:03 — Steve Bannon's request for cushy federal prison denied by judge

11:30 — Trump now pretending to like Milwaukee after saying it was "horrible"

14:08 — Fox News and other right-wing media figures flooding internet with deceptively edited Joe Biden videos

16:19 — Brian Kilmeade proves he's a master of unintentional cringe comedy

20:01 — Congress debating whether to make women register for military draft

23:30 — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants schools to ban phones on campus

25:18 — Environmentalist protesters threw paint on Stonehenge

28:22 — Vermont Republican state legislator busted for putting water in Democratic colleague's bag for 5 months

32:15 — Pornhub bans 5 more red states from accessing the site due to fake "child protection" laws

35:06 — Justin Timberlake charged with DWI

37:04 — 2,000-year-old wine discovered in Spain

