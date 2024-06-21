This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.
Audio Chapters
0:00 — Truth Social's stock in freefall after his felony convictions and share dilution announcement
03:52 — Louisiana Republicans pass law to put Ten Commandments posters in classrooms
10:03 — Steve Bannon's request for cushy federal prison denied by judge
11:30 — Trump now pretending to like Milwaukee after saying it was "horrible"
14:08 — Fox News and other right-wing media figures flooding internet with deceptively edited Joe Biden videos
16:19 — Brian Kilmeade proves he's a master of unintentional cringe comedy
20:01 — Congress debating whether to make women register for military draft
23:30 — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants schools to ban phones on campus
25:18 — Environmentalist protesters threw paint on Stonehenge
28:22 — Vermont Republican state legislator busted for putting water in Democratic colleague's bag for 5 months
32:15 — Pornhub bans 5 more red states from accessing the site due to fake "child protection" laws
35:06 — Justin Timberlake charged with DWI
37:04 — 2,000-year-old wine discovered in Spain
Cover image: Composite image of Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.
Follow or Die!
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!
Truth Social stock value plummets as insiders plan dilution plan