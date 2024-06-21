Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Truth Social stock value plummets as insiders plan dilution plan
0:00
-40:47

Truth Social stock value plummets as insiders plan dilution plan

Plus: Louisiana Republicans pass law to put Ten Commandments posters in classrooms
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jun 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio.

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Truth Social's stock in freefall after his felony convictions and share dilution announcement

03:52 — Louisiana Republicans pass law to put Ten Commandments posters in classrooms

10:03 — Steve Bannon's request for cushy federal prison denied by judge

11:30 — Trump now pretending to like Milwaukee after saying it was "horrible"

14:08 — Fox News and other right-wing media figures flooding internet with deceptively edited Joe Biden videos

16:19 — Brian Kilmeade proves he's a master of unintentional cringe comedy

20:01 — Congress debating whether to make women register for military draft

23:30 — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants schools to ban phones on campus

25:18 — Environmentalist protesters threw paint on Stonehenge

28:22 — Vermont Republican state legislator busted for putting water in Democratic colleague's bag for 5 months

32:15 — Pornhub bans 5 more red states from accessing the site due to fake "child protection" laws

35:06 — Justin Timberlake charged with DWI

37:04 — 2,000-year-old wine discovered in Spain

Cover image: Composite image of Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Trump’s debate strategy is the same as his strategy for everything else: Avoid any sort of responsibility
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Steve Bannon and Alex Jones finally face some justice
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Will low-information voters care that Donald Trump is a convicted felon?
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Trump gets booed heavily at Libertarian convention
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
The mainstream media’s ‘both sides’ addiction has seriously damaged America’s politics
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and jamilah lemieux