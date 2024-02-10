Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Vince McMahon and Michael Rappaport deserve each other
Preview
0:00
-2:01

Vince McMahon and Michael Rappaport deserve each other

Plus: 4chan makes an AI to put clothes on Instagram models
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Feb 10, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Audio Chapters

Only some of this episode is available to free subscribers. Please support our comedy and get full access on Substack or Patreon!

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

00:00 — Vince McMahon, CEO of World Wrestling, forced out amid sex abuse scandal

02:04 — Michael Rappaport gives incredibly stupid reason to vote for Trump, a guy he claims to hate

06:14 — 4chan denizens launch new AI to put fake clothes on photos and remove tattoos

12:50 — UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Laurie Kilmartin

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

February

15: Park West Tavern, Ridgewood NJ

17: 607 Comedy Binghampton, Endwell NY

18: Union Hall, Brooklyn 7:30

March 

1 Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands

2 Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium

6 Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany

7 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

8 Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City

This post is for paid subscribers

Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp! Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
31:57
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines
46:04
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
35:52
Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
17:34
Wisconsin Republican cites veterinary experience in debate about abortion
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
37:35
When will Trump actually have to pay up to E. Jean Carroll?
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
36:50
Trump wins NH primary, Haley says she'll stay in
34:00
Republicans destroyed their 'voter fraud' argument in the Iowa caucuses
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry