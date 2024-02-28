Weak Donald Trump still can't improve against Nikki Haley

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump wins South Carolina but 40% of primary voters rejected him

05:33 — Hunter Biden’s lawyers say federal prosecutors mistook sawdust for cocaine in photo

09:18 — Former NRA CEO found guilty of scamming members, must repay millions

16:36 — FBI informant who lied about Joe Biden says Russia told him what to say

22:15 — Far-right Christian Canadian family realizes Russia is terrible after moving there

27:51 — Tiffany Haddish claims she's going to investigate Gaza war and find a husband at the same time

34:46 — Texas anti-abortion group is protesting a statue it says is “Satanic”

