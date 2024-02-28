Weak Donald Trump still can't improve against Nikki Haley

The video version of this episode is also available.
00:00 — Trump wins South Carolina but 40% of primary voters rejected him
05:33 — Hunter Biden’s lawyers say federal prosecutors mistook sawdust for cocaine in photo
09:18 — Former NRA CEO found guilty of scamming members, must repay millions
16:36 — FBI informant who lied about Joe Biden says Russia told him what to say
22:15 — Far-right Christian Canadian family realizes Russia is terrible after moving there
27:51 — Tiffany Haddish claims she's going to investigate Gaza war and find a husband at the same time
34:46 — Texas anti-abortion group is protesting a statue it says is “Satanic”
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Mark Agee
21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City
