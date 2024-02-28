Flux
Weak Donald Trump still can't improve against Nikki Haley
0:00
-42:54

Weak Donald Trump still can't improve against Nikki Haley

Plus: Former NRA CEO must repay millions he pilfered from gun group
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Feb 28, 2024
Transcript

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump wins South Carolina but 40% of primary voters rejected him

05:33 — Hunter Biden’s lawyers say federal prosecutors mistook sawdust for cocaine in photo

09:18 — Former NRA CEO found guilty of scamming members, must repay millions

16:36 — FBI informant who lied about Joe Biden says Russia told him what to say

22:15 — Far-right Christian Canadian family realizes Russia is terrible after moving there

27:51 — Tiffany Haddish claims she's going to investigate Gaza war and find a husband at the same time

34:46 — Texas anti-abortion group is protesting a statue it says is “Satanic”

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

March 

1 — Headlining Utrecht comedy festival, Netherlands

2 — Headlining Mad Goat comedy festival, Belgium

6 — Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany

7 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

8 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City

