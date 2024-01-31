Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
When will Trump actually have to pay up to E. Jean Carroll?
When will Trump actually have to pay up to E. Jean Carroll?

Plus: Nancy Pelosi shows that Democrats can get into conspiracy theories, too
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jan 31, 2024
Transcript

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump loses slander lawsuit to E. Jean Carroll, when will he have to pay up?

06:28 — Nancy Pelosi offers ludicrous conspiracy that Russia controls anti-Gaza war protestors

13:59 — U.S. military base in Jordan struck by drone

20:15 — Florida Republican exposed for taking credit for bills she voted against

26:57 — Government report reveals Trump WH was giving out drugs like candy

30:29 — NASA Mars helicopter was amazing

32:08 — Dune 2 popcorn bucket becomes a meme

Doomscroll is a podcast from the Flux media network. Visit https://flux.community/ for more smart podcasts and articles about politics, culture, and media.

Cover photo: Craig Ruttle / AP

