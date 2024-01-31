When will Trump actually have to pay up to E. Jean Carroll?

The video version of this episode is also available.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Trump loses slander lawsuit to E. Jean Carroll, when will he have to pay up?
06:28 — Nancy Pelosi offers ludicrous conspiracy that Russia controls anti-Gaza war protestors
13:59 — U.S. military base in Jordan struck by drone
20:15 — Florida Republican exposed for taking credit for bills she voted against
26:57 — Government report reveals Trump WH was giving out drugs like candy
30:29 — NASA Mars helicopter was amazing
32:08 — Dune 2 popcorn bucket becomes a meme
Cover photo: Craig Ruttle / AP
