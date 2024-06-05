Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Will low-information voters care that Donald Trump is a convicted felon?
0:00
-40:10

Will low-information voters care that Donald Trump is a convicted felon?

Plus: Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch marries fifth wife at age 93
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jun 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Mona Shaikh Justine Barron and visit her website.

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Trump finally convicted of crimes, but will low-info people realize he’s much worse than a regular politician?

06:10 — Larry Hogan, Republicans' Maryland Senate candidate, faces cancellation in party for supporting Trump's guilty verdict

10:01 — Mexico becomes latest country to elect a female president before the U.S.

10:58 — Joe Biden calls for Gaza ceasefire

14:31 — Dinesh D'Souza's trash movie "2000 Mules" has been retracted by its distributor

18:34 — Rudy Giuliani revealed to be using 9/11 victims charity to evade payments to women he defamed

21:32 — Fox honcho Rupert Murdoch marries 5th wife at age 93

28:57 — Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, admits she is a "nepo baby"

34:04 — Ryan Reynolds declares popcorn bucket war with new Wolverine and Deadpool movie

Cover image: A citizen casts a ballot at a voting place in Brooklyn Park, New York City.

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Trump gets booed heavily at Libertarian convention
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
The mainstream media’s ‘both sides’ addiction has seriously damaged America’s politics
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and jamilah lemieux
I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Trump and RFK have realized they're both going for the lunatic vote
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Senate Democrats’ total dismissal of the sham Mayorkas impeachment should be an example to all
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit