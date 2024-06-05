Will low-information voters care that Donald Trump is a convicted felon?

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Mona Shaikh Justine Barron and visit her website.

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Trump finally convicted of crimes, but will low-info people realize he’s much worse than a regular politician?

06:10 — Larry Hogan, Republicans' Maryland Senate candidate, faces cancellation in party for supporting Trump's guilty verdict

10:01 — Mexico becomes latest country to elect a female president before the U.S.

10:58 — Joe Biden calls for Gaza ceasefire

14:31 — Dinesh D'Souza's trash movie "2000 Mules" has been retracted by its distributor

18:34 — Rudy Giuliani revealed to be using 9/11 victims charity to evade payments to women he defamed

21:32 — Fox honcho Rupert Murdoch marries 5th wife at age 93

28:57 — Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, admits she is a "nepo baby"

34:04 — Ryan Reynolds declares popcorn bucket war with new Wolverine and Deadpool movie

Cover image: A citizen casts a ballot at a voting place in Brooklyn Park, New York City.

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!