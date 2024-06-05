Will low-information voters care that Donald Trump is a convicted felon?

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Mona Shaikh Justine Barron and visit her website.
0:00 — Trump finally convicted of crimes, but will low-info people realize he’s much worse than a regular politician?
06:10 — Larry Hogan, Republicans' Maryland Senate candidate, faces cancellation in party for supporting Trump's guilty verdict
10:01 — Mexico becomes latest country to elect a female president before the U.S.
10:58 — Joe Biden calls for Gaza ceasefire
14:31 — Dinesh D'Souza's trash movie "2000 Mules" has been retracted by its distributor
18:34 — Rudy Giuliani revealed to be using 9/11 victims charity to evade payments to women he defamed
21:32 — Fox honcho Rupert Murdoch marries 5th wife at age 93
28:57 — Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, admits she is a "nepo baby"
34:04 — Ryan Reynolds declares popcorn bucket war with new Wolverine and Deadpool movie
